ULTIMATUM: Pacquiao tells Mayweather to shape up

Mayweather beat Pacquiao on points in May 2015 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and they are contractually obligated to face off in a rematch in September.

Netflix is staging the match and a formal announcement was made by the streaming company last February.

But a few weeks ago, Mayweather spoke to select media and declared that what he and Pacquiao signed up for was an exhibition and not a regular professional fight.

The brash and unbeaten American even claimed that there is still no venue for the said exhibition.

Pacquiao said that there “lots of distractions in the first fight,” including a rotator cuff injury that he suffered that later needed surgery.

“People deserve (to see) this (rematch),” said the 47-year-old eight division legend.

Pacquiao was accompanied during the media rounds by Jas Mathur, who occupies the position of chief executive officer of Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

Mathur swears that a second meeting remains attractive even more than a decade from their initial encounter.

“Look at boxing. How it is at the forefront of everything. It is the original legacy sport. You have people from everywhere watching it.”

“It is a global sports and Floyd and Manny’s first fight is the highest grossing boxing event of all time. Record-breaking and so now you shift from the pay-per-view era into streaming era and you have Netflix, the dominant force and they have positioned themselves as the premier broadcast producer in boxing,” Mathur said in the same Fox show.

Netflix has been changing the landscape of boxing promotions recently and its last big show featured Terrence Crawford against Canelo Alvarez last year.

Mathur believes a Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch continues to create interest given the stature of the two stars.

“Having Manny and Floyd on Netflix is the biggest thing in the streaming era. These guys did it once on pay-per-view and they are willing to do it again and they are going to want to break and shatter all the records again.”

Their first meeting generated more than $600 million in revenue and gave Mayweather and Pacquiao their biggest paychecks ever.

“People wanna see it. Everyone wants it. It’s monumental,” Mathur said.

But in an interview with ESPN, Mathur was a little leas diolomatic.

“(Mayweather) has to live up to his obligations,” he said.

According to Pacquiao’s camp, Mayweather has until the end of business day in the United States to commit.