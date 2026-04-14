UK envoy reaffirms rules-based order, stability push

Global stability

Addressing tensions in the Middle East, Hulton said the situation is evolving, with efforts focused on negotiating “a swift and lasting end to the conflict.”

“This can only be achieved through diplomatic means,” she said, noting UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has held talks with more than 40 countries on restoring freedom of navigation for shipping, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken with Gulf allies.

“We will continue working with shipping, insurance and energy sectors to restore confidence in the route as quickly as possible,” she added.

Hulton said global conditions are increasingly shaped by disasters, humanitarian crises and geopolitical tensions, underscoring the need for cooperation, sovereignty and transparency.

“It means upholding international law including freedom of navigation and unimpeded lawful commerce. A rules-based approach is not an abstract ideal, it is the foundation that I have kept returning to,” she said, reiterating UK support for a free and open Indo-Pacific and the rules-based international system.

Deeper, stronger ties

Marking 80 years of diplomatic relations, Hulton said UK–Philippines ties are “broader, deeper and stronger than ever.”

Cooperation continues to focus on sustainable growth, with climate action as a central pillar.

The UK, she said, is expanding cooperation on renewable energy, biodiversity protection, urban resilience and water security.

“As one of the world's mega biodiverse nations, I should say the Philippines is also at the forefront of using nature to drive both climate resilience and economic growth,” she said.