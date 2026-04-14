UK envoy sees Philippines investment upside despite domestic issues

“While many forecasters have revised down near-term growth expectations, the fundamentals we see—democratic strength, reform momentum, and the drive to mobilize private capital into infrastructure and clean energy—still point to significant opportunities,” she said during the Makati Business Club’s Foreign Leaders Series in Makati City.

“UK companies see these opportunities, and that optimism is reflected in the depth and breadth of our trading relationship,” she added.

Hulton said trade in goods and services continues to grow, reaching $3.2 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2025, up 8.9 percent from the previous period.

She cited last year’s launch of the UK-Philippines Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), which she said has already delivered results across agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and economic development, including emerging technology.

She pointed to AstraZeneca’s initiative with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority in establishing the country’s first multi-stakeholder innovation hub for research and development through the JETCO platform.

Philippines seeks CPTPP membership

The envoy welcomed the Philippines’ bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

“I’m very pleased that the UK was part of the CPTPP member’s consensus decision to identify the Philippines as meeting the Auckland principles and a necessary first step for formal application discussions to begin,” Hulton said, noting this reflects the Philippines’ trade track record and commitment to high international standards and a rules-based trade order.

The CPTPP is a 12-member trade bloc comprising Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom.

80 years of diplomatic ties

The Philippines and the United Kingdom are marking 80 years of diplomatic relations and the fifth anniversary of the UK as an ASEAN dialogue partner.

Hulton said the milestones reflect ties that are “not only enduring, but evolving,” with people-to-people links at the center of the relationship.