DTI strengthens msme’s access to online markets

Berlin Mabuna, chief of the ECB’s policy and promotion division, said many women entrepreneurs remain active online but continue to face barriers such as limited access to expansion opportunities and networks.

Gender and Development Agenda

“At the DTI, we also have a Gender and Development Agenda, where we focus on areas such as access to financing and credit, market competitiveness and stability, and consumer protection and accessibility,” she said during a learning session organized with the University of the Philippines Institute for Small-Scale Industries.

A key initiative is the E-TAAS ang Pinay MSMEs program, implemented with the Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, which aims to equip women entrepreneurs with digital skills and connect them to wider markets. The program includes nationwide training sessions and information campaigns delivered both online and in person.

The ECB is also promoting awareness of the Republic Act No. 11967, alongside broader efforts to improve MSME readiness for e-commerce.

To accelerate digital transformation, the bureau is facilitating onboarding programs, online training, and partnerships with e-commerce platforms, payment providers, and logistics firms. These initiatives are designed to help small businesses transition more effectively into online selling.

Collaboration with other government agencies

Collaboration with other government agencies is also expanding. The Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have been tapped to guide MSMEs on digital financial tools and setting up online stores.

The ECB is also continuing its partnership with Google Philippines to roll out the Google Career Certificate program, aimed at improving digital literacy and workforce skills.

Mabuna said the growing number of partners — from online marketplaces to service providers and academe — reflects a broader push to build a more inclusive digital ecosystem.

As e-commerce continues to expand, the DTI is positioning MSME digitalization as a key driver of growth, with partnerships seen as critical to scaling support and ensuring smaller businesses can compete in an increasingly online marketplace.