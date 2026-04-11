Dinamulag Festival kicks off in full color

Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. led the gunstart for the Fun Run. He was accompanied by Vice Governor Jaq Khonghun, Board Members and Provincial Government Heads.

"Ang matagumpay na pagbubukas na ito ay patunay ng sama-samang pagsisikap ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales at mamamayan upang mapanatili ang makulay na kultura at turismo ng lalawigan," Ebdane said.

The Governor also inaugurated the new Zambales Police Provincial Office (ZPPO) Firing Range along with Board Member Rundy Ebdane at the Camp Captain Conrado D. Yap, Sto. Rosario, Iba. This was followed by the 3rd Governor’s Cup ShootFest as part of the activities of the Dinamulag Festival 2026.

A Thanksgiving Mass was held at the St. Augustine Cathedral, a Mango Cooking Challenge in collaboration with the TESDA in the town of Palauig, and a Mango Eating Challenge at the Zambales Sports Complex as part of Dinamulag Festival 2026 activities for day one.

The first day of Dinamulag Festival 2026 ended on a high note with the holding of the Drum and Lyre Competition at the Botolan Peoples Plaza in the town of Botolan.

Some 11 schools from various towns of Zambales took part in the compeition, with contestants wearing colorful and outlandish garbs while playing band instruments.

The Cabangan Elementary School in the town of Cabangan won the championship, followed by the Botolan North Integrated School in second and San Antonio Central Elementary School in third place.

Governor Ebdane, Congw. Nanay Bing Maniquiz, Municipal Mayors, Vice-Mayors, Provincial Government Heads, SDO-Zambales Officials and employees of the Provincial Government were present during the event.