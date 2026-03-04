Queens of the beat: Celebrating women who broke barriers in music

Music makes the world a little lighter, gets us in our feels and sets our mood. This Women’s Month, let’s highlight some of the women who paved the way or broke through in an industry long dominated by men.
These artists have not only made hits but have challenged norms, inspired generations, and redefined what it means to be a woman in music.
Known as the Queen of Soul, Franklin’s career spanned over five decades. Hits like “Respect” and “Think” weren’t just chart-toppers—they became anthems for civil rights and women’s empowerment.
Her gospel-influenced voice, impeccable phrasing, and ability to convey deep emotion earned her 18 Grammy Awards and a place in history as the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
Rising to fame with Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé carved out a solo career that revolutionized modern pop and R&B.
Her 2016 visual album Lemonade combined personal storytelling, political commentary, and innovative visuals, celebrating Black womanhood.
She’s won 32 Grammys, making her the most awarded female artist in Grammy history, and uses her platform to address gender, race, and social justice issues.
From her early years with Ike Turner to her solo career, Tina Turner overcame tremendous personal and professional obstacles.
Her powerhouse voice and electrifying stage presence produced hits like “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It”.
Turner became a symbol of resilience, independence, and longevity in an industry often unforgiving to women, especially older female performers.
One of jazz’s most influential voices, Holiday’s career began in the 1930s. Her emotive phrasing and unique vocal style transformed standards like “Strange Fruit”, a haunting song protesting racial lynching in America.
Beyond her musical talent, Holiday’s courage in addressing social injustice through music inspired generations of artists to use their platform for change.
Dubbed the Queen of Pop, Madonna broke barriers by challenging societal norms around sexuality, gender, and self-expression.
From Like a Virgin to Ray of Light, she constantly reinvented herself, influencing fashion, music videos, and performance art.
She became a role model for artistic freedom, showing women they could control their image, careers, and narratives in a male-dominated industry.
A classically trained pianist and singer, Nina Simone fused jazz, blues, gospel, and classical music to create a sound uniquely her own.
She was also a passionate civil rights activist, using songs like “Mississippi Goddam” to confront racism.
Simone’s artistry proved that music could be both deeply personal and politically powerful, paving the way for socially conscious female musicians.
Renowned for her unparalleled vocal technique, Houston’s voice was capable of soaring octaves with clarity and emotion.
Hits like “I Will Always Love You” and “Greatest Love of All” made her one of the best-selling artists of all time.
Beyond commercial success, Houston set a new standard for vocal excellence and inspired countless singers with her tone, range, and ability to convey deep emotion.
Emerging as a pop innovator in the late 2000s, Lady Gaga became known for her theatrical performances, bold fashion, and genre-defying music.
Albums like The Fame Monster and Chromatica pushed pop boundaries while advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.
Gaga demonstrates that women in music can blend artistry with activism and create cultural movements, not just songs.
A Colombian singer, songwriter, and dancer, Shakira brought Latin music to the global stage. Her crossover hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever” combined pop with traditional Colombian sounds.
Beyond music, Shakira is a philanthropist, founding the Barefoot Foundation to support education in Colombia, showing how female artists can influence culture and society worldwide.
Beginning as a country singer-songwriter, Swift transitioned to pop and alternative music while maintaining a reputation for storytelling.
Albums like 1989 and Folklore showcase her lyrical prowess and willingness to experiment musically.
Swift also advocates for artists’ rights, famously fighting for fair compensation from streaming services, highlighting how women can lead not only creatively but also in shaping industry practices.