Roblox to introduce kids accounts in Phl

The DICT said Roblox will also expand parental controls to allow parents to block specific games and manage chat settings for children aged nine to 15.

The update builds on earlier measures by Roblox, which became the first major gaming platform to require mandatory facial age checks to access chat functions this year.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda welcomed the development but stressed the need for effective implementation.

“Roblox’s introduction of enhanced safety features is a welcome development in addressing the risks faced by young users online. However, these measures must translate into real, measurable protection, and we will continue to monitor their implementation closely,” Aguda said.

He added that “online safety, especially for minors, is a shared responsibility,” urging platforms and parents to work with the government under its “Digital Bayanihan” initiative.

Additionally, Roblox has also granted the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and the Philippine National Police a “green lane” for handling complaints.

“Because of the green lane that Roblox granted to the CICC and the PNP, parents and guardians can now report any Roblox concerns to our Hotline 1326, particularly cases involving harmful contents and encounters with threat actors within the platform,” CICC Executive Director Renato “Aboy” Paraiso said.