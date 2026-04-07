Roblox stays in Phl with safer play

Popular online gaming platform Roblox will remain accessible in the country after committing to stronger safeguards for children.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) confirmed Tuesday that Roblox has agreed to implement stricter measures, including enhanced monitoring, reporting mechanisms, and age-appropriate content controls.
The company will likewise launch an information campaign on 12 April to guide parents in using these protections effectively.
DICT advised parents to use Parental Controls to monitor and protect their children’s digital experience. Recommended steps include tracking screen time, setting purchase limits, blocking inappropriate content, and selecting age-appropriate experiences.
“Digital safety is the responsibility of the platform, the government, and every family,” DICT said, urging a collective effort to safeguard Filipino youth online.
To recall, regulators have flagged Roblox’s open, user-generated setup, which allows predators to initiate contact through games and chat, move to private or external channels, groom minors through trust-building or in-game incentives, and expose them to explicit content, simulated gambling, or illicit activities. Lawmakers also noted weak age verification and moderation gaps.