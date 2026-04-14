Pop spectacle meets psychological horror: how Taylor Swift shaped Mother Mary

In an interview with Empire, Lowery shared that the film’s elaborate performance sequences were carefully modeled after Swift’s Reputation tour.

Facing the challenge of recreating a massive stadium concert on a limited budget, the production team analyzed several songs from the film “shot by shot,” using them as a framework to estimate visual effects costs and staging requirements.

The result is a stylized yet haunting depiction of fame that mirrors the grandeur—and pressure—of real-life pop stardom.

The connection to Swift goes beyond visuals. Lowery admitted that the character of Mother Mary, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, was partly imagined through the lens of Swift’s career trajectory.

He described the role as akin to “Taylor Swift in 10 or 15 years,” hinting at a fictional exploration of the psychological toll behind global superstardom.

Hathaway herself embraced the inspiration. As filming wrapped, she gifted Lowery a Swift-inspired beaded bracelet emblazoned with “Anti-Hero,” a nod to one of Swift’s introspective hits from her later discography.

The gesture underscored how deeply the singer’s artistry influenced the film’s tone and character development.

Blending the spectacle of stadium tours with the intimacy of psychological storytelling, Mother Mary offers a fresh take on the cost of fame—filtered through the unmistakable imprint of one of music’s most influential performers.

The film is set to premiere in Philippine cinemas on 22 April.