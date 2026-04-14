P49M smuggled cigarettes seized in separate Negros ops

Bacolod checkpoint interception

In Bacolod City, two individuals—a van driver and his helper—personally reported to police at a checkpoint in Barangay Villamonte after discovering that the cargo they were transporting contained suspected smuggled cigarettes.

Authorities said the pair were hired by an unidentified individual to deliver the goods from an undisclosed warehouse. Upon noticing suspicious markings on the boxes, they informed their employer, who instructed them to proceed to Police Station 4.

While en route at around 3 a.m., they passed a police checkpoint and surrendered the shipment.

The cargo, turned over by alias “Mar” and his helper “Ky,” consisted of 200 boxes of Tabaco cigarettes and 15 boxes of Cannon cigarettes, with an estimated value of P21 million. The items were placed under the custody of Police Station 4 and will be forwarded to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for verification.