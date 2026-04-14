P49M smuggled cigarettes seized in separate Negros ops

ILOILO CITY -- Authorities confiscated an estimated P49.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in three separate anti-smuggling operations in Bacolod City and Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental, the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) reported.
In Bacolod City, two individuals—a van driver and his helper—personally reported to police at a checkpoint in Barangay Villamonte after discovering that the cargo they were transporting contained suspected smuggled cigarettes.
Authorities said the pair were hired by an unidentified individual to deliver the goods from an undisclosed warehouse. Upon noticing suspicious markings on the boxes, they informed their employer, who instructed them to proceed to Police Station 4.
While en route at around 3 a.m., they passed a police checkpoint and surrendered the shipment.
The cargo, turned over by alias “Mar” and his helper “Ky,” consisted of 200 boxes of Tabaco cigarettes and 15 boxes of Cannon cigarettes, with an estimated value of P21 million. The items were placed under the custody of Police Station 4 and will be forwarded to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for verification.
In Himamaylan City, operatives of the regional intelligence unit intercepted approximately P25 million worth of illicit cigarettes in Barangay To-oy on April 13.
At around 5:20 a.m., police arrested truck driver alias “Geo,” 43, a resident of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, while transporting about 500 master cases of cigarettes bearing unauthorized tax seals and lacking required graphic health warnings.
The suspect and the seized items were brought under the custody of the PRO-NIR Regional Intelligence Division pending further investigation.
Later that day, a joint police operation in Barangay Su-ay, Himamaylan City, led to the arrest of alias “Joe,” 32, and the recovery of an additional P3.345 million worth of illicit cigarettes.
Authorities said the suspect was found in possession of multiple master cases and reams of cigarettes inside a white Toyota Hi-Ace van, all without Bureau of Internal Revenue tax stamps.
The seized items were turned over to the BIR Revenue Region 12 in Bacolod City.
PRO-NIR Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay said the successful operations highlight the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and inter-agency coordination in curbing smuggling activities.
“These operations reflect our strong commitment to protect government revenue and uphold the rule of law,” Ibay said.
He commended the operating units for their swift and coordinated response, stressing that similar operations will continue across the region