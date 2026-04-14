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AGRICULTURE

P20-rice expands to Makati, widens Metro reach

People line up to buy rice priced at P20 per kilo and other farm products at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Center in Malate, Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Residents said they queued as early as 4 a.m., with some sleeping outside overnight to secure a spot and avail of the subsidized rice under the Bente Bigas program.
People line up to buy rice priced at P20 per kilo and other farm products at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Center in Malate, Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Residents said they queued as early as 4 a.m., with some sleeping outside overnight to secure a spot and avail of the subsidized rice under the Bente Bigas program.John Carlo Magallon
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The Department of Agriculture has expanded its “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!” program to Makati City, supporting its push into additional areas across Metro Manila to cushion the impact of rising living costs.

The agency said Tuesday that around 750 beneficiaries were served during the launch, as the government accelerates the rollout of its subsidized rice program, which offers P20-per-kilo rice to vulnerable sectors.

People line up to buy rice priced at P20 per kilo and other farm products at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Center in Malate, Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Residents said they queued as early as 4 a.m., with some sleeping outside overnight to secure a spot and avail of the subsidized rice under the Bente Bigas program.
DA moves to manage P20 rice demand

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the program is expected to ease the strain on households.

“During these challenging times, initiatives envisioned by President Marcos, such as the P20 rice program, are a big help for the tight budgets of Filipino families,” he said.

Rising oil prices driven by Middle East tensions continue to lift production and logistics costs, keeping food inflation elevated and reinforcing the need for intervention in staple goods such as rice.

As such, the program also supports farmers by sourcing supplies from palay procured through the National Food Authority, ensuring steady offtake and helping sustain farmgate prices.

To tighten distribution, authorities are rolling out the Registry System, which assigns QR codes to beneficiaries for monitored purchases across KADIWA outlets.

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