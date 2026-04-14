P20-rice expands to Makati, widens Metro reach

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the program is expected to ease the strain on households.

“During these challenging times, initiatives envisioned by President Marcos, such as the P20 rice program, are a big help for the tight budgets of Filipino families,” he said.

Rising oil prices driven by Middle East tensions continue to lift production and logistics costs, keeping food inflation elevated and reinforcing the need for intervention in staple goods such as rice.

As such, the program also supports farmers by sourcing supplies from palay procured through the National Food Authority, ensuring steady offtake and helping sustain farmgate prices.

To tighten distribution, authorities are rolling out the Registry System, which assigns QR codes to beneficiaries for monitored purchases across KADIWA outlets.