OWWA assures returning OFWs: No penalties, aid ready

“Just yesterday, 153 OFWs from Bahrain returned to the country via a commercial flight, with tickets purchased by OWWA,” she said.

“This was followed by 344 individuals from Dubai who are being repatriated, and on 15 April, there will be 321 people arriving from Kuwait,” she added.

Gapatan said OWWA has sufficient funds to support returning workers, including food, hygiene kits and transportation to their home provinces.

The agency is also developing a “step-up program” aimed at upskilling and reskilling repatriated OFWs to help them reintegrate.

“So they can have peace of mind knowing they will be reintegrated and will have a better life when they return,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gapatan said no Filipino casualties have been reported in Beirut, Lebanon, but evacuation and voluntary repatriation efforts continue.

She urged Filipinos affected by the conflict to seek government assistance for immediate evacuation.