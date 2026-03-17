OWWA prepares next batch of OFW evacuations

“Kailangan po natin silang i-assist to make sure that they travel to Manila safely. I will be flying to Riyadh this week to make sure that our preparation for the next charter flight of our overseas Filipino workers ay smooth,” she added.

She also assured continued support for returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), including domestic flights, temporary accommodation, and meals upon arrival.

“So, we need smooth coordination mula sa ating mga kababayan. Patuloy po tayo sa pagbigay ng post-repatriation assistance. Ibig sabihin po ang gobyerno din ang nagpo-provide ng mga domestic flight tickets para sa ating mga returning OFWs, pati po yung kanilang temporary hotel accommodation, at syempre po yung meals assistance nila on-site,” Caunan said.

The government has so far funded pre-repatriation, repatriation, and post-repatriation assistance for about 1,200 Filipinos from the Middle East.

“As we speak, we are using, of course, charter flights and commercial flights,” she added.

Caunan also said several OFWs and their dependents are expected to arrive Tuesday aboard six commercial flights, including the second batch from Bahrain and the first batch from Kuwait.

“Some have already landed of different government-purchased repatriation tickets for our OFWs. And so, we are expecting the arrivals of our kababayans na tulong-tulong natin pinauwi mula Bahrain papuntang Saudi Arabia at ngayon ay darating na dito sa Manila,” she said.

“This is the second batch from Bahrain. Meron din po tayo in-expect na first batch mula sa Kuwait,” she added.

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the government is also focusing on reintegration programs for returning OFWs.

“Base sa aming pag-uusap sa kanina ay may nag-desisyon na mag-stay dito at magsimula ng negosyo, mag-upskilling or mag-training para makahanap ng mas magandang trabaho dito or abroad,” Cacdac said.

“Marami din tayong mga kababayan na bumalik na sa ating bansa at nagsasabi gusto nila mag-abroad pero sa ibang lugar naman,” he added.