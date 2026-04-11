Dynamite Dozen: La Salle dispatches Ateneo, remains undefeated

The Lady Spikers’ one-hour and 18-minute crushing of the Blue Eagles underscored their long-standing domination in the rivalry match. La Salle notched its 18th straight head-to-head win over Ateneo since Season 79 back in May 2017.

Angel Canino made a killing from all angles, scoring 15 points on 13 kills and two kill blocks on top of nine excellent receptions and three digs for La Salle, who played an almost perfect game with just seven errors the whole encounter.

After dominating the first two sets, La Salle found itself trailing Ateneo, 15-14, before answering with a 5-1 run to regain control. The Blue Eagles cut their deficit to 20-18, only for Shevana Laput to spark a closing 5-0 blast to seal the Lady Spikers’ win.

“We relaxed in the third set. The kids lost their focus, hopefully, it won’t happen in the next games. We always remind them to stay focused. If possible, finish the game as fast as possible,” Lady Spikers assistant coach Noel Orcullo said.

“They lose focus when they’re up big. We need to improve on that and stay focused from start to finish.”

Amie Provido provided 12 points while Lilay del Castillo and Laput added nine points each for La Salle. Rookie setter Eshana Nunag tallied 22 excellent sets to help the Lady Spikers pound 39 attack points.

Only two teams stand in the way of La Salle from completing its first elims sweep since its runner-up finish in 2014.

The Lady Spikers, who scored 11 kill blocks and had 20 free points off Ateneo’s errors, will take on winless University of the East (UE) on Wednesday before facing three-peat-seeking National University on 19 April to end the elims.

A sweep by the Lady Spikers in their last two assignments will propel them to the finals outright and trigger stepladder semifinals.

The Blue Eagles absorbed a fifth straight loss for a disappointing 1-11 slate in seventh spot.

Ana Hermosura had 10 points, eight excellent receptions and six digs to pace Ateneo.

Alex Montoro had seven points and Zel Tsunashima finished with six for the Blue Eagles, who will face UE next week and Far Eastern University on 22 April to end what is looking to be the school’s worst finish in the Final Four era.

In men’s play, University of Santo Tomas (UST) clinched a fourth straight Final Four berth after shooting down Adamson University, 32-30, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, for an 8-4 slate.

Two-time Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez erupted for 23 points to go with 26 excellent receptions and four excellent digs for the Golden Spikers. Joshua Avila, meanwhile, rose to the occasion after team captain Dux Yambao suffered an injury scare in the first set, tallying 33 excellent sets and two points for UST.

The Falcons dropped their fifth consecutive match and fell to last place with a 2-10 record.

Richard Besorio led Adamson with 18 points on 17 attacks and one ace, along with 16 excellent receptions and two excellent digs.

In the other match, Ateneo overpowered La Salle, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22, to boost its Final Four hopes.