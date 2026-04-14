NLEX stretches win streak to 3

NLEX coach Jong Uichico stressed that clinching their fifth win wasn’t easy as the Black Knights marched to battle with a kill-or-be killed mentality in quest of their first ever win in the PBA.

“You know, we don’t project where we will be at the end of the conference. We just want to improve every day, every day, and then if it brings us a win, then we say thank you,” said Uichico, adding that being the only winless team entering the midway mark of the eliminations makes the Black Knights dangerous.

“Macau is one of those teams that every coach will be a little bit scared to play because they’re 0-6, so they have nothing to lose. I think we came out strong, but then they made a run and we had to readjust our game plan.”

Uichico was right as the Black Knights threatened them in the crucial stretch of the game. Jenning Leung dropped a booming three-pointer in the final 55 seconds to cap a 6-0 run to put Macau within striking distance, 97-100.

Fortunately for the Road Warriors, Schonny Winston buried a dagger triple and completed a four-point play with 35 ticks left to keep them out of harm’s way and secure the victory.

Winston, who was traded from Converge in the off-season, dropped 24 points and three rebounds while Robert Bolick also registered a double-double output of 17 points and 11 assists.

Tony Mitchell was the lone bright spot with 32 points and 11 rebounds for Macau, which is headed for a forgettable stint with seven straight losses.