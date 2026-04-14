Cagayan de Oro to build new fish terminal complex in Bonbon

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A new fish terminal complex will soon rise in the city after an evaluation team paid a courtesy call at City Hall, followed by a site visit to the proposed area at Zone 1, Punta, Bonbon, Cagayan de Oro City, and a post-evaluation discussion on Monday.
The proposed City Fish Terminal Complex is one of the city’s identified projects this year. It will cover an area of 2.9 hectares and will include a fish landing area, ice plant, fish processing facilities, and an administrative building.
City Councilor Juancho Pascual, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture and Aquatic Resources, together with representatives from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 10 and Central Office, the Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency (FishCoRe) Team, the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), and several City Hall offices, conducted an evaluation of the city government’s proposed project.
Earlier, City Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy proposed the transfer of the existing fish port in Bulua to another area to accommodate increased fish landings in the city and to ensure compliance with Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) waste management laws.
The plan to transfer the fish port stemmed from issues faced by the Cagayan de Oro Seafoods Association after it received a notice of violation from the DENR Region 10.
Mayor Uy has ordered the construction of a new fish port that complies with existing environmental laws. He said the project is a priority to help affected business groups continue their operations.