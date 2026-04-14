Cagayan de Oro to build new fish terminal complex in Bonbon

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A new fish terminal complex will soon rise in the city after an evaluation team paid a courtesy call at City Hall, followed by a site visit to the proposed area at Zone 1, Punta, Bonbon, Cagayan de Oro City, and a post-evaluation discussion on Monday.

The proposed City Fish Terminal Complex is one of the city’s identified projects this year. It will cover an area of 2.9 hectares and will include a fish landing area, ice plant, fish processing facilities, and an administrative building.

City Councilor Juancho Pascual, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture and Aquatic Resources, together with representatives from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 10 and Central Office, the Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency (FishCoRe) Team, the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), and several City Hall offices, conducted an evaluation of the city government’s proposed project.