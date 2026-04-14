MMDA, PNP ready to assist commuters amid upcoming transport strike 

“We are ready to assist and ensure that the inconvenience to commuters is kept to a minimum,” MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said in an interview.

To mitigate the impact, the MMDA has been working closely with local government units and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to deploy additional personnel, implement rerouting plans, and provide alternative transport options, including free rides for stranded commuters.

Meanwhile, the PNP’s Highway Patrol Group (HPG) is deploying over 500 personnel nationwide to assist in traffic management and support operations.

HPG spokesperson Lieutenant Nadame Malang confirmed that 501 personnel would be stationed in at least 60 strategic locations across the country.

“We have coordinated with 15 towing companies to help alleviate congestion by ensuring that traffic laws, including those under Republic Act 4136, are strictly enforced,” Malang said.

The HPG will also deploy 139 motorcycles and 97 mobile patrol vehicles to key roads and choke points that are expected to be heavily affected by the strike.

In an effort to assist stranded commuters, the PNP will also provide "Libreng Sakay" or free rides during the strike. PNP Chief, General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., emphasized the police’s role in maintaining peace and providing assistance.

"We respect the right of transport groups to hold peaceful protests, but we are equally committed to ensuring public safety and convenience," Nartatez said.

"Our personnel will be deployed not only to keep the peace but also to provide immediate assistance, including free rides, to those affected by the transport strike."