Miguel Tanfelix steps into first solo hosting role

Borrowing from gaming terminology, where “XP” refers to experience points gained to level up, the show follows Miguel as he embarks on immersive journeys across the Philippines. Through these adventures, viewers are introduced to the country’s rich landscapes, traditions, and diverse communities.

Fully embracing the spirit of exploration, Miguel dives into a range of activities — from scaling mountains and sailing open waters to enduring unpredictable weather conditions.

Along the way, he connects with various groups, including the Dumagat community in Norzagaray, Bulacan; women weavers from Cavinti, Laguna; Ayta-Mag-Indi farmers in Floridablanca, Pampanga; mountaineers from San Jose, Tarlac; and grassroots windsurfers from Mabini, Batangas.

Adding a playful touch to the program is an animated companion, Tammy Tamaraw, who introduces viewers to fascinating native wildlife found across the country.

Blending scenic destinations with practical insights on travel safety, local cuisine, environmental awareness, and more, Planet XP delivers an engaging and educational viewing experience for audiences of all ages.

Catch Planet XP beginning 2 May, airing every Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on GMA, right after 24 Oras Weekend and before Pepito Manaloto.