Metrobank launches ‘Moneygurado’ docuseries

The campaign builds on the bank’s broader advocacy of helping Filipinos take control of their finances by translating financial concepts into practical actions such as planning ahead, spending with purpose, and safeguarding resources.

Metrobank said the initiative comes amid rising economic pressures, including increasing fuel prices and the higher cost of goods, which continue to strain household budgets. The campaign encourages a shift from reactive financial habits to more deliberate decision-making.

At the center of the campaign is the Moneygurado docuseries, which examines financial behavior through the lens of Filipino values such as katatagan (resilience), hiya (shame), pakikisama (social harmony) and utang na loob (debt of gratitude).

The premiere episode, “Kapit Lang: The Filipino Way of Surviving,” features entrepreneur Audrey Cruz, founder of OnlyPans Taqueria in Makati. Her story traces the rise of her business from a pandemic startup to a setback caused by a fire, underscoring the importance of preparation beyond resilience.

Upcoming episodes will tackle themes such as borrowing, financial self-worth, and saving, featuring filmmaker Jose Javier Reyes, historian Xiao Chua, and author Michelline Suarez.

“Real progress starts when people see themselves in the story,” Dimagiba added. “Moneygurado is designed to meet Filipinos where they are — acknowledging their realities and helping them move forward with practical, meaningful actions.”

Metrobank said additional episodes and learning materials will be released in the coming months through its Earnest platform, targeting students, families and communities.