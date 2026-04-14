Madriaga: BBM was meant to step down in 2025

“During this meeting, BBM was able to convince PRRD to have Sara [Duterte] as BBM’s vice president. However, they also agreed that by 2025, BBM would voluntarily step down to give way for a Sara presidency,” he stated.

According to Sara’s alleged aide, Marcos was only intended to hold his position for a period of four years so that Duterte would remain eligible for the 2028 national election despite her assumption as chief of state.

Madriaga also mentioned that a campaign to overthrow the presidency had already been planned in the event that Marcos decided not to follow through with the said arrangement.

Among the activities he alleged were schemed together with retired generals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines upon Sara taking her oath as vice president was the assassination of the President.

“In the event that BBM will not voluntarily step down or hand over the presidency to Sara, extraordinary measures to overthrow BBM will be considered, which include assassination, mass resignation of government officials, civil disobedience, and even an armed assault on Malacañang Palace,” he claimed.

Madriaga further stated that he had been assigned to recruit civil groups, fraternities, criminal groups, and syndicates to carry out the plan.