M14 rifle recovered in Abra

The mission was led by the 2nd Combat Operations Team of 77IB under the supervision of their intelligence officer.

The operation resulted in the recovery of one M14 rifle with a magazine, believed to be in the possession of remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG).

Authorities said the success of the mission was made possible through sustained intelligence efforts and coordination with former rebels.

The recovered firearm has been turned over to the 77IB Headquarters in Vintar, Ilocos Norte for proper documentation and disposition.

This accomplishment highlights the continuing efforts of security forces to weaken the remaining armed groups and maintain peace and order in Northern Luzon