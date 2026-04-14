Legarda pushes fuel tax suspension, says relief too slow

Senator Loren Legarda on Monday renewed her call to suspend excise tax and value-added tax on diesel and gasoline, warning that government response to rising fuel prices remains too slow.
The appeal follows the announcement of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to suspend taxes on LPG and kerosene, with possible cuts on diesel and gasoline still under discussion.
Legarda said the delay is hurting key sectors such as farmers, drivers and fisherfolk, who rely heavily on fuel for their livelihoods.
She estimated that removing fuel taxes could cut diesel prices by around ₱22 per liter and gasoline by nearly ₱20 per liter, providing immediate nationwide relief.
The senator also rejected reliance on targeted subsidies, saying aid programs are often delayed by bureaucracy and may not reach beneficiaries on time.
She warned that high fuel costs are already disrupting supply chains, reducing incomes and forcing small businesses to cut operations.
Legarda said tax relief would directly ease costs and help stabilize prices without delay, while also boosting economic activity.
She added that the government has sufficient fiscal space to implement the measure without incurring additional debt, citing savings from nonessential spending.