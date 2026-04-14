Lago, Dy score repeat at JPGT Vis-Min Series

Revilleza, who opened with a 74 and looked poised to avenge his five-stroke loss to Lago in Mactan last week, never fully recovered from his shaky start. A late birdie on the 17th helped him salvage a 79 and a 153, while Darren Ong finished a distant third at 178 after a 92.

“I feel happy and proud of myself because I won back-to-back,” said Lago, 8, after nailing his fourth overall win in the JPGT. “Driving and putting were key.”

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Avery Go delivered one of the tournament’s most dramatic finishes, storming back with three consecutive birdies to snatch victory from Zoey Mascariñas. Go turned a deficit into a two-shot win, closing with a 78 for a 153 total.

Mascariñas appeared headed for victory after carding five-over through 15 holes but Go ignited her charge with a birdie on the 16th to tie the match, followed by another on the 17th to seize the lead.

A third straight birdie on the final hole sealed the comeback, leaving Mascariñas to settle for pars down the stretch and a 77 for 155. Ana Marie Aguilar placed third at 162, while Mactan leg winner Akeisha Yocte finished fourth at 164 after an 84.

“It feels good to win because you know you worked hard for it,” said Go, brimming with confidence after draining the first of her closing birdies.

She credited her strong driving for the surge that helped her bounce back from a challenging stint in Mactan.

Marqaela Dy continued her dominant run in the girls’ 11-14 category, capturing back-to-back titles with a 75 for a 147 total, thwarting Zuri Bagaloyos for the second straight time.

Though she stumbled early with three bogeys in the first six holes, Dy regained momentum with a crucial eagle on the par-5 seventh then capitalized on Bagaloyos’ miscues on the back nine to stay in control.

Dy held her nerve with clutch pars and a birdie on the last to fend off Bagaloyos, who shot a 76 for 149. Brittany Tamayo and Isabella Espina tied for third at 154 after 74 and 78, respectively.

“It feels really good to score back-to-back, especially with so many strong players in the field. During the practice round, my shots kept finding the hazard, so I really didn’t expect to win,” said Dy, reflecting on her 36–39 round she highlighted with a solid drive on the par-5 No. 7, followed by a second shot that landed within eight feet, setting up an eagle.