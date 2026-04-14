Jabra debuts Evolve3, PanaCast kit

As hybrid and remote work continue to redefine professional setups, workspaces are no longer limited to traditional offices. Employees now rely on personal devices and flexible tools to stay productive anywhere. In response, Jabra positions itself as more than a solutions provider, aiming to become a long-term partner in enabling connected and efficient work experiences.

Evolve3 series

The Evolve3 Series marks the latest evolution of Jabra’s flagship headset line. First introduced in 2014 to address noisy office environments, the lineup advanced in 2020 with the Evolve2 during the rise of hybrid work.

Key features include enhanced audio clarity and noise isolation for uninterrupted focus, along with a sleeker and more portable design that removes the traditional microphone boom arm.

The headset also integrates AI-powered capabilities, including deep neural network processing trained on millions of speech samples to filter background noise. It supports instant access to voice assistants for hands-free use.

Built for enterprise environments, the Evolve3 Series includes enhanced security, device management and fast-charging capability, delivering up to one hour of battery life in just one minute of charging.

PanaCast room kit

For meeting rooms and larger collaborative spaces, Jabra introduced the PanaCast Room Kit, an all-in-one video conferencing solution designed for high-quality communication.

The system offers plug-and-play functionality, requiring minimal setup without complex configuration, allowing teams to start meetings quickly.

It features flexible configurations with one, three or five cameras, enabling full-room coverage and ensuring all participants remain visible. Combined with intelligent video stitching and smooth transitions, the system delivers a more natural and inclusive meeting experience.