Izzy wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines, warns world finals opponents: ‘We’re different’

“The training is already there, but at the same time, I constantly remind myself not to project pressure when I dance. ‘Dance Your Style’ is about expressing your own style—you have to let your authentic movement come through. It’s important not to hold back as much as possible,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He also returns, repeatedly, to something less easily translated into choreography.

“There’s a term we use—‘sinasayaw mo siya’—which goes beyond simply moving. It means understanding how to feel the music. You can’t just hear a track and start dancing right away. We have to listen, feel, and then dance,” he explained.

Across the night, the field narrowed through. Cebu’s Nemesis delivered impact-heavy rounds. Davao’s Doodsieroll moved with a smoother grammar, transitions that blurred edges and softened time. Meanwhile, Izzy worked with shifts of pace, in controlled unpredictability, in the small tweaks that made the crowd lean forward without quite knowing why.

What separated him were not grand performative movements but careful mood and beat assessment. He never overplayed a moment that did not need it. He never lingered where the music had already moved on.

By the final round, his bout with the 2023 nationals champion, JXYB, appeared as if a battle was waged between king and usurper, with hard defense shown by the current ruler—but dynasties are meant to change, and Izzy the usurper, claimed the throne with literally sweat and blood, accompanied by tactical brilliance.

When the win was finally secured, there was no theatrical collapse, no exaggerated triumph. Just a well-deserved recognition built years in the making.

Izzy will now represent the Philippines at the World Finals in Zurich, Switzerland where over fifty countries will arrive with their own weapons of movement.

Asked what his international opponents can expect from the Philippine representative, he simply quipped – “We are different.”