The day the 'King of the Courtyard' took his throne

The format was simple, almost ruthless. Players were split into four clusters, grinding through a round-robin setup before advancing into knockout rounds. By the time the quarterfinals rolled in, the tempo had shifted—legs heavier, shots tighter, every possession carrying weight. Manila heat did the rest, draining even the most conditioned bodies.

The lineup blurred the lines between athlete and personality. Rapper Monti traded bars for buckets. Former UST Growling Tigresses standout Angelina “Nikki” Villasin brought composure to the chaos — who also happens to be the only woman in the league. Internet fixture Scott Mboe — better known as “Lebwrong James” — drew awe and cheers in equal measure. Content creator Russco Jarviña kept the energy high. And then there was Joe Gómez de Liaño, carrying a surname that already rings familiar through Philippine basketball circles.

By late afternoon, the court had thinned to its final contenders. What remained were echoes of spectacle and more about instinct — footwork, timing, control. De Liaño moved with commanding efficiency. When the final possession fell his way, it felt as if we were just waiting for the inevitable.