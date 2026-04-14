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Historic first: Greece’s National Day officially celebrated in Cebu

The event also opened doors for culture collaboration in tourism, trade and cultural initiatives between Greece and the region.
Historic first: Greece’s National Day officially celebrated in Cebu
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The National Day of Greece was marked in Cebu with a celebration that felt both meaningful and refreshingly intimate. More than a formal occasion, it was a gathering that honored history while bringing people together in a spirit of friendship and shared respect. 

Held at the Social Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol, the event commemorated Greece’s independence and 76 years of diplomatic ties with the Philippines. Greek Ambassador Ioannis Pediotis led the distinguished guest list, joined by Consul General Michael Acebedo Lopez, local officials and members of Cebu’s civic community — each adding to the evening’s sense of significance and warmth.

AMBASSADOR of Greece Ioannis Pediotis, Mrs. Aliki Pappa, with Consul General Michael Acebedo Lopez and Jokin Aboitiz.
AMBASSADOR of Greece Ioannis Pediotis, Mrs. Aliki Pappa, with Consul General Michael Acebedo Lopez and Jokin Aboitiz.
Historic first: Greece’s National Day officially celebrated in Cebu
Seven decades of shared ties

In her remarks, Governor Pamela Baricuatro highlighted that the celebration went beyond tradition; it was a reflection of a relationship built on common values and a genuine appreciation for one another’s cultures. That sentiment carried through the evening as guests moved from formal speeches to relaxed conversations.

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro, Rep. Cutie del Mar, Rep. Edu Rama, his wife Jaja and Consul General of Greece Michael Acebedo Lopez.
CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro, Rep. Cutie del Mar, Rep. Edu Rama, his wife Jaja and Consul General of Greece Michael Acebedo Lopez.

For his part, Lopez delivered a dignified and reflective address that underscored both history and diplomacy. He welcomed distinguished guests, members of the diplomatic corps and friends of Greece, setting a tone of gratitude and shared celebration.

He likewise highlighted that the occasion marked not only the commemoration of Greek independence, but also a significant milestone in the enduring relationship between Greece and the Philippines.

On a livelier tone, touches of Greek tradition added character to the night, including the tradition of plate breaking, which brought a sense of joy and spontaneity to the program. A thoughtful mix of Greek and Filipino dishes were also served, offering a simple but meaningful nod to the blending of two distinct yet complementary cultures.

What made the occasion especially notable was that it marked the first time Greece’s National Day as officially celebrated in Cebu. It signaled a growing connection beyond Manila and underscored Cebu as an emerging center for cultural and diplomatic exchange. The event also opened doors for culture collaboration in tourism, trade and cultural initiatives between Greece and the region.

By the end of the evening, what lingered was not just the ceremony, but the easy camaraderie among guests, a quiet reminder that lasting ties between nations are often built on shared moments like these.

DAME Mariquita Yeung
DAME Mariquita Yeung
JULES Yu with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.
JULES Yu with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.
GREEK musicians flown in from Sydney, Tom Tsonis and Melissa Voyias.
GREEK musicians flown in from Sydney, Tom Tsonis and Melissa Voyias.
PANAJIOTIS and Marnelli Kyriakopoulos.
PANAJIOTIS and Marnelli Kyriakopoulos.
THEO Konstantinidou and Josef Chiongbian.
THEO Konstantinidou and Josef Chiongbian.
PAULINE Hofer, Alma Mia Garcia and Miranda Konstantinidou.
PAULINE Hofer, Alma Mia Garcia and Miranda Konstantinidou.
RANDY Wong, Ace Durano his wife Carmi and Honorary Consul of Poland Carmel Luzuriaga.
RANDY Wong, Ace Durano his wife Carmi and Honorary Consul of Poland Carmel Luzuriaga.
JAPANESE Consul General Yudai Ueno,EU Ambassador Massimo Santoro, Greek Ambassador Ioannis Pediotis, Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen and Consul General Michael Acebedo Lopez.
JAPANESE Consul General Yudai Ueno,EU Ambassador Massimo Santoro, Greek Ambassador Ioannis Pediotis, Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen and Consul General Michael Acebedo Lopez.
Greece National Day Cebu
Philippines Greece diplomatic relations
Ioannis Pediotis Cebu event

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