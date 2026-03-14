Seven decades of shared ties

The event brought together members of Manila’s diplomatic, government, and business communities, highlighting the longstanding cooperation between the two nations across political, economic, and cultural fields.

Representing the government, Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro delivered a video message, while DFA Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim led the ceremonial toast.

Pride of both Tokyo, Manila

Among the guests was two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo who had trained in Japan and whose presence underscored the people-to-people ties that continue to strengthen relations between the Philippines and Japan.

The program opened with the singing of the Philippine and Japanese national anthems performed by the Annex Chorale Ensemble, a collaborative group composed of members of the UP-Junior Music Educators Guild Chorale and the UP-Junior Philippine Conductors Association Ensemble from the University of the Philippines College of Music.