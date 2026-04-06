Cops seize P213K shabu, nab regional drug target

The first operation took place at around 10 a.m. in Candon City, where joint operatives led by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit served search warrants for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities arrested a 38-year-old suspect identified as a High Value Individual (HVI) and regional priority target. Seized from the suspect were approximately 18.52 grams of suspected shabu valued at P125,936, along with drug paraphernalia and five live rounds of carbine ammunition.

Later in the afternoon, from 2:45 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., a buy-bust operation conducted by the Banayoyo Municipal Police Station in Barangay Pila led to the arrest of a 43-year-old Street-Level Individual. Confiscated during the operation were about 10.9 grams of suspected shabu worth P74,120, as well as buy-bust money, personal belongings and a glass tooter.

In a separate operation at around 2:50 p.m., personnel of the Tagudin Municipal Police Station apprehended a 31-year-old suspect in Barangay Baritao, Tagudin after he allegedly sold illegal drugs to an undercover operative. Police recovered about two grams of suspected shabu valued at P13,600, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

In total, authorities seized around 31.42 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P213,656.

In an interview with Daily Tribune, Asuncion said police operations remain aggressive despite the demands of Lenten security duties.

“While our personnel are fully engaged in ensuring public safety during the Lenten season, we remain relentless in our campaign to achieve a drug-free province. The arrest of a regional priority target underscores our intensified efforts to dismantle illegal drug networks in Ilocos Sur,” he said.