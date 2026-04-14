Go urges crisis fund reallocation

“Even if the war is not here, Filipinos are already feeling its burden. That is what I hear as I go around the country, especially in the islands,” he said.

He warned that the country’s dependence on imported oil exposes it to global price shocks, with the impact spreading to transport, food, and basic goods.

“For us in the Philippines, this is not just a distant geopolitical issue, it is a direct economic threat,” Go said.

Law needed?

Go asked economic managers whether the government has sufficient authority to reallocate funds for emergency assistance.

He then urged the Department of Budget and Management to explore options such as pooling unused funds, using flexibility under the General Appropriations Act, issuing an executive order, or passing a Bayanihan-style law.

“Do we need to pass a new law like Bayanihan? We can pool unused funds from previous years and use them to help the poor,” he said.

He said the Senate is ready to act even during recess if additional authority is needed.

Go also called for consultations with local government units to identify the most affected sectors, stressing that the crisis extends beyond Metro Manila.