Globe launches $600-M debt buyback

Globe Telecom, Inc. has launched a tender offer to buy back up to $600 million worth of its 4.2 percent senior perpetual capital securities to actively manage its liabilities and streamline its balance sheet.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, the Ayala-backed telco said it is offering to purchase “any and all outstanding Securities” at $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount, plus accrued distributions.

“Globe is undertaking the Tender Offer as part of its active liability management program,” the company said.