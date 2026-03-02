SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Globe Telecom Inc. lists non-voting preferred shares

AT the listing of Globe’s Series A and Series B non-voting preferred shares at the Philippine Stock Exchange are (from left): Ayala Corporation CFO Juan Carlos L. Syquia, GLO vice president for Treasury Division Bernice D. Olives, GLO chief compliance officer and assistant corporate secretary Marisalve Ciocson-Co, GLO CFO, treasurer, and chief risk officer Juan Carlo C. Puno, GLO co-vice chairman Cezar P. Consing, PSE president and CEO Ramon S. Monzon, PSE COO Atty. Roel A. Refran, PSE Issuer Regulation Division head Atty. Marigel M. Baniqued-Garcia, PSE general counsel Atty. Veronica V. Del Rosario, and PSE Capital Markets Development Division head Mark Frederick V. Visda.
Globe Telecom Inc. (GLO) raised P25 billion from its follow-on offering (FOO) of non-voting Series A and Series B preferred shares. The shares, which are traded under the stock symbols GLOBA and GLOBB, respectively, were listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange on 2 March 2026. The amount raised will be used by the company to primarily redeem its US-dollar denominated perpetual capital securities. A portion of the proceeds will be allocated to fund network upgrades and other capital expenditures that will enhance GLO’s subscriber experience through consistent and reliable high-speed 5G connectivity nationwide. PSE president and CEO Ramon S. Monzon said that this FOO is GLO’s biggest capital raising to date. “The positive reception to this FOO is a clear testament to the degree of confidence investors have on Globe’s market leadership, strategic direction and long-term growth prospects," said Monzon.

