Garin to meet US Embassy over Hormuz blockade

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the Department of Energy will meet with United States Embassy officials to discuss developments related to reported plans to block the Strait of Hormuz, following similar talks with the Iranian Embassy to ensure oil supply to the Philippines.
“Supposedly, they are blockading today, if I’m not mistaken. We will see how that pans out. I’m supposed to have a scheduled meeting with them tomorrow, but there are complications. But yes, we are continuously holding dialogues with other embassies, including the US, within the week,” Garin said during a Palace briefing on Tuesday.
Garin assured that the country has sufficient fuel supply, including diesel, gasoline, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas.
She said the Philippines currently maintains an average 50-day supply of fuel products, broken down as follows: LPG at 36 days, kerosene at 105 days, diesel at 49 days, and gasoline at 54 days.
The figures were presented during the third meeting of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport Committee with Ferdinand Marcos Jr..
“The lowest right now is at 36 days of LPG, but yesterday we confirmed an additional order together with PNOC and oil companies. We expect to reach about 50 days on average,” she said.
Garin emphasized that current supply levels remain stable but depend on developments in the Strait of Hormuz and global availability.
“Maganda pa naman ‘yung supply level natin, but that all depends on what will happen with the Strait of Hormuz. This gives us enough buffer to replenish while we continue consumption,” she added.
Garin said the DOE is also fast-tracking renewable energy initiatives, including rooftop solar and net metering, to reduce dependence on Middle East oil.
She also urged the public to conserve electricity and fuel in daily activities at home and in offices.