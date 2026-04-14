Garin to meet US Embassy over Hormuz blockade

The figures were presented during the third meeting of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport Committee with Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

“The lowest right now is at 36 days of LPG, but yesterday we confirmed an additional order together with PNOC and oil companies. We expect to reach about 50 days on average,” she said.

Garin emphasized that current supply levels remain stable but depend on developments in the Strait of Hormuz and global availability.

“Maganda pa naman ‘yung supply level natin, but that all depends on what will happen with the Strait of Hormuz. This gives us enough buffer to replenish while we continue consumption,” she added.

Reducing dependence

Garin said the DOE is also fast-tracking renewable energy initiatives, including rooftop solar and net metering, to reduce dependence on Middle East oil.

She also urged the public to conserve electricity and fuel in daily activities at home and in offices.