BINI stuns Coachella crowd in electric debut

The desert roared with excitement as Filipino girl group BINI made a powerful entrance at one of the world’s most iconic music festivals, marking a milestone moment for P-pop on the global stage.

Performing at the Mojave Tent, the eight-member act was met with deafening cheers as they stepped into the spotlight for their much-anticipated debut. Opening their set with high energy, BINI delivered a striking performance of “Shagidi” clad in shimmering gold ensembles that instantly captured the crowd’s attention.