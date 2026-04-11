BINI stuns Coachella crowd in electric debut

The desert roared with excitement as Filipino girl group BINI made a powerful entrance at one of the world’s most iconic music festivals, marking a milestone moment for P-pop on the global stage.
Performing at the Mojave Tent, the eight-member act was met with deafening cheers as they stepped into the spotlight for their much-anticipated debut. Opening their set with high energy, BINI delivered a striking performance of “Shagidi” clad in shimmering gold ensembles that instantly captured the crowd’s attention.
Without missing a beat, the group amped up the momentum with a quick costume switch, reemerging in vibrant turquoise looks before launching into “Zero Pressure.” The seamless transition showcased not only their stage discipline but also their ability to command an international audience with confidence and flair.
From the first note to their final move, BINI’s Coachella appearance signaled a defining breakthrough—one that places Filipino talent firmly in the global pop conversation.