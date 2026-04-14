Ex-Aboitiz exec to steer AirAsia Philippines through global crisis

Bringing more than 15 years of experience in infrastructure and public-private partnerships, Lu previously headed the water business at Aboitiz Infrastructure.

“As I step into this role, the immediate priority is to sustain the operational stability that the team has worked hard to achieve, especially as global pressures—such as the ongoing Middle East crisis and its impact on fuel costs—continue to challenge the aviation industry,” Lu said.

Despite these headwinds, AirAsia Philippines is pushing ahead with expansion plans.

The airline currently operates 26 routes, 14 domestic and 12 international, and targets to further strengthen its Cebu hub by adding more international destinations.

The carrier has also seen steady recovery in demand, reporting a 14 percent increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, driven in part by new routes such as Ha Noi and Da Nang.