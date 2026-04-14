Ex-Aboitiz exec to steer AirAsia Philippines through global crisis

AirAsia Philippines has named Anna Victoria Lu as its new President and General Manager to lead the airline through ongoing global challenges, including the impact of the Middle East crisis on fuel costs, while sustaining its recent operational gains.
The Malaysian budget airline confirmed on Tuesday that Lu takes over from Capt. Suresh Bangah, who has been appointed as Group Chief Operations Officer of AirAsia Aviation Group.
Bringing more than 15 years of experience in infrastructure and public-private partnerships, Lu previously headed the water business at Aboitiz Infrastructure.
“As I step into this role, the immediate priority is to sustain the operational stability that the team has worked hard to achieve, especially as global pressures—such as the ongoing Middle East crisis and its impact on fuel costs—continue to challenge the aviation industry,” Lu said.
Despite these headwinds, AirAsia Philippines is pushing ahead with expansion plans.
The airline currently operates 26 routes, 14 domestic and 12 international, and targets to further strengthen its Cebu hub by adding more international destinations.
The carrier has also seen steady recovery in demand, reporting a 14 percent increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, driven in part by new routes such as Ha Noi and Da Nang.