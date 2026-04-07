MacroAsia stakes growth amid global aviation risks

“While we remain mindful of geopolitical uncertainties, including developments in the Middle East, our limited direct exposure, strong balance sheet, and disciplined execution position us well to navigate these risks and capture growth opportunities,” Eduardo Luis T. Luy, President and Chief Operating Officer, said.

To manage risks, MacroAsia said it will double down on client diversification, operational flexibility, cost control, expansion of non-aviation businesses, maximizing returns from associates, and strict balance sheet discipline.

MacroAsia reported a 17 percent rise in consolidated net income to P1.61 billion in 2025, driven by the recovery in aviation activity, strong contributions from associates, and a robust fourth-quarter finish.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent rose 28 percent to P1.44 billion, reflecting higher-quality earnings and stronger equity income contributions.

Consolidated revenues grew six percent to P9.96 billion, led by in-flight catering, ground handling, and aviation services as airline traffic normalized.

Operating income increased eight percent to P1.82 billion despite higher manpower, fuel, and expansion costs. MacroAsia’s share in net earnings of associates more than doubled to P1.47 billion.

The fourth quarter stood out, with net income up 161 percent to P446.0 million and operating income rising 135 percent to P454.5 million. Gross profit climbed 45 percent to P980.6 million, while equity income from associates jumped 228 percent to P502.7 million.

Higher flight volumes, improved load factors, stronger catering and ground handling activity, and better cost absorption drove the surge, offsetting weaker results earlier in the year and reinforcing a positive trajectory into 2026.

“Fiscal year 2025 reflects MacroAsia’s ability to deliver solid earnings growth while continuing to invest in capacity, service quality, and long-term strategic initiatives,” Tuy said.