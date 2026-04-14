Eala rejects Fernandez comparison

Both netters are battling as of press time, with the winner facing either world No. 8 Jasmine Paolino of Italy or No. 79 Zeynep Somnez of Turkey.

“I’m not really familiar with those comparisons, but I think Leylah is a great player, obviously,” Eala said.

“She made the final in the US Open a couple of years back, so she’s a trailblazer in her own way. I’m not so close with her, we’ve had a couple of interactions, but she seems like a nice girl. So not bad about that comparison at all, she’s a good player.”

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate said she expects a bigger crowd in their match as she and Fernandez represent the Filipinos in the German tilt.