Eala clashes with Fernandez

Both Eala and the 23-year-old Fernandez last faced each other last February in the doubles play of the Abu Dhabi Open in the United Arab Emirates.

Eala and Janice Tjen of Indonesia defeated Fernandez and Kristina Mlandenovic of France in the Round of 16, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6.

While Eala joins her second Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 clay tournament of the year, the Stuttgart Open is expected to be a blockbuster event as the world’s top-ranked players have confirmed their participation there.

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States will compete in the German tilt which dangles a cash prize of $102,446 or around P72 million.

To make sure she is ready for the Stuttgart Open, Eala trained with Swiatek, who is now under the watch of former Rafael Nadal coach Francisco Roig.