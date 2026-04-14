DBM: Funds sufficient despite expanded subsidy programs

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the government still has sufficient funding for spending despite the expansion of subsidy and assistance programs across agencies.
DBM Secretary Rolando Toledo, speaking in a DZRH interview, said fiscal space remains available even as expenditures rise.
“Mayroon, mayrooon tayong perang available panggastos,” Toledo said when asked if funds were still available.
The statement comes amid continued scrutiny over government subsidies for farmers, fisherfolk, transport workers and vulnerable households, as global economic pressures and fuel price volatility persist.
Toledo said funding sources are drawn from the 2025 and 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and continuing appropriations.
“Yes, tiningnan natin ito ng available funding source natin sa ating GAA na 2026 at tsaka 2025 na continue appropriation,” he said.
“Sa 2026 yung current budget po natin mayroon tayong nakita na pwede natin funding source there is around P200B at doon naman sa continue appropriations natin ng 2025 mayroon tayong P18B.”
He added that automatic appropriations and energy-related revenues, including the Malampaya Gas Fund, also support spending programs.
“Na idinagdag na rin po dito is 238 yung tinatawag natin na apro act automatic appropriations,” Toledo said, noting about P20 billion had been released to the Department of Energy for fuel importation support.
The Department of Energy has previously used similar mechanisms to cushion consumers from fuel price shocks through targeted subsidies.
Toledo said the ₱238 billion allocation has been partially released across agencies.
“Mayroon pa tayong available na funding diyan… nakarelease na po kami dito ng P125B na allotment,” he said, referring to Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs).
“At narelease na rin po naming ang authority nila to pay… up to April 9 mayroon na po tayong narelease na P90B.”
He said funds have gone to agriculture, transport, social welfare and labor programs.
“Sa Department of Agriculture mayroon po tayo yung tinatawag natin na presidential assist to farmers and fishers… narelease na P10B,” Toledo said.
He also cited transport subsidies, including “fuel subsidy na P2.5B” and “service contracting” worth P1 billion under the Department of Transportation.
For social protection, he said the Department of Social Welfare and Development received significant allocations.
“Sa ating DSWD… mayroon po tayong narelease sa kanila na P26.9B,” he said.
He added that overseas worker programs through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Migrant Workers totaled about P2.6 billion.
Despite large disbursements, Toledo said fiscal space remains.
“Syempre may balance pa yung mga tinatawag natin na appropriation… P913B ang available na appropriations,” he said.
Toledo said the government is exploring additional funding sources and efficiency measures.