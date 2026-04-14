DA: Farmers see better harvests, higher prices amid cost pressures

“The harvest is good, and farmers are happy because prices are not like last year’s P8 to P10,” Laurel said in Filipino, adding he recently sold rice from his own farm at P25 per kilo.

He said prices have eased slightly due to peak harvest season but remain generally stable, except in Cagayan, where higher freight costs weigh on farmgate rates.

“They are still profitable in Cagayan, although slightly lower compared to Nueva Ecija,” he said.

Laurel flagged rising fertilizer prices as a major challenge, noting increases from about P1,600 to P2,700 per bag.

“That’s a big increase,” he said, urging farmers to consider alternatives such as bio-fertilizers, soil minerals and soil conditioners.

He said these inputs could reduce costs significantly, adding: “If you used to buy 10 bags, you might now only need five.”

He also assured that fertilizer supply remains sufficient, with stocks expected to last until June and additional imports secured through August.

Imports still needed

Laurel said the Philippines must continue importing rice as domestic production meets only about 78% of demand.

“Yes, because our production only covers about 78% of our consumption, so we need to import 22%,” he said.

He said imports typically peak during non-harvest months and decline as local harvests ramp up in April and May.

Vietnam remains the top supplier, along with Myanmar, Cambodia, India and Pakistan. About 180 firms are accredited to import rice.

He also cited global price differences, with some varieties at about $385 per ton and preferred grades reaching $470.

Price enforcement tightened

To protect consumers, Laurel said the Department of Agriculture is coordinating with other agencies to enforce price regulations and prevent abuse.

“We can confiscate goods or shut down stores that do not comply,” he said.

He added that ensuring affordable food prices and stable supply remains a government priority, aligned with efforts to improve market conditions for consumers.