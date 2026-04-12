'A mirror reflecting you': Artemis II crew celebrates historic homecoming

Mission commander Reid Wiseman highlighted the sacrifices of families during the flight and said the crew formed a lasting bond during the journey. Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen described the mission as a reflection of humanity’s potential, while pilot Victor Glover said the experience was “too big to just be in one body.”

The crew also collected more than 7,000 high-resolution images of the lunar surface, documenting terrain features relevant to future exploration of the Moon’s South Pole. Biological data gathered during the AVATAR experiment will be used to study the effects of microgravity and deep-space radiation on human tissue for future long-duration missions.

The next step for Artemis III

With Orion’s flight test phase now complete, NASA and the aerospace community are turning to the next stage of the Artemis program. At a ceremony in Houston, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the mobile launcher used for Artemis II is being prepared to return to the Vehicle Assembly Building for the stacking of the Artemis III rocket.

He said the mission marks NASA’s return to lunar exploration, adding that the next flight, targeted for 2028, aims to land astronauts on the Moon.

Officials said data and hardware validation from Artemis II will support development of a sustained lunar presence under the Artemis program, which is designed to establish long-term operations on the Moon and support future missions to Mars.