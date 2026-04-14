SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Cagayan de Oro council seeks barangay-based schedule for P20 rice distribution

Cagayan de Oro council seeks barangay-based schedule for P20 rice distribution
Photo courtesy of cagayandeoro.gov
Published on

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The City Council approved on Monday a resolution requesting the National Food Authority (NFA) to implement a barangay-based schedule for the distribution of P20-per-kilo rice.

Resolution No. 2026-306, approved during its 32nd regular session, urges the NFA to adopt a barangay or cluster-based schedule for the direct sale of its P20-per-kilo rice in the city.

Cagayan de Oro council seeks barangay-based schedule for P20 rice distribution
CV-NFA prepares massive rice shipment

The measure aims to reduce long queues of buyers at the NFA warehouse in Baloy, Barangay Tablon, while increasing the daily rice allocation for city residents.

The resolution was proposed by City Councilor Marlo Tabac, chairperson of the Committee on Barangay Affairs, who emphasized the need for an organized and efficient distribution system for NFA rice.

Meanwhile, City Councilor George Christopher Goking, chairperson of the Committee on Trade and Commerce, noted that an NFA warehouse in Barangay Patag has already been approved as a distribution center to help expand distribution areas in the city.

National Food Authority (NFA)
P20-per-kilo rice

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph