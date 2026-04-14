Cagayan de Oro council seeks barangay-based schedule for P20 rice distribution

The measure aims to reduce long queues of buyers at the NFA warehouse in Baloy, Barangay Tablon, while increasing the daily rice allocation for city residents.

The resolution was proposed by City Councilor Marlo Tabac, chairperson of the Committee on Barangay Affairs, who emphasized the need for an organized and efficient distribution system for NFA rice.

Meanwhile, City Councilor George Christopher Goking, chairperson of the Committee on Trade and Commerce, noted that an NFA warehouse in Barangay Patag has already been approved as a distribution center to help expand distribution areas in the city.