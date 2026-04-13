CV-NFA prepares massive rice shipment

The National Food Authority (NFA) in Central Visayas announced Monday that 35,000 sacks of rice are scheduled to arrive in Cebu this week to support local government distribution programs.
The NFA-7 regional office stated that it is currently transferring stocks from warehouses in Mamburao and Sablayan to the SAMARICA area.
The movement is part of a coordinated dispersal activity aimed at replenishing Cebu’s supply.
Reports said that the shipment consists of well-milled rice intended to fulfill a request from the Cebu provincial government.
Provincial officials requested more than 30,000 sacks to supplement a social welfare initiative that provides food assistance to constituents and public transport workers.
Last week, the province distributed 10 kilograms of well-milled rice each to drivers of public utility vehicles and motorcycles-for-rent.
The NFA said it is working with the Philippine Ports Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure the shipment remains secure during transit. The transfer is expected to be completed within the week.