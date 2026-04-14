Bol scores 48 as Tropang 5G escape Bossing

TNT also spoiled Pat Aquino’s debut game with the bossing as the new head coach.

Sedrick Barefield drained a triple with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter to end a 9-0 run for Blackwater to shrink the deficit to one, 94-95.

However, Calvin Oftana made a wide-open layup with five ticks left to extend the Tropang 5G’s lead to three points.

Bol iced the game after sinking two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

Jayson Castro scored 10 points, four rebounds and four assists for TNT while Rey Nambatac had eight points.

Robert Upshaw III had 36 points and seven rebounds as they sank to a 1-5 slate.