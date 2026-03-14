BOC launches upgraded digital system for imported vehicle tax certification

The improved system replaces the earlier e-CP program, which relied partly on manual validation and limited data sharing between government agencies — a setup that often resulted in delays and inefficiencies.

Under the new platform, information on vehicle importation is processed and transmitted in real time, allowing faster validation of records and quicker coordination between agencies involved in vehicle registration.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the initiative supports the government’s push to simplify procedures and improve transparency in public transactions.

“By automating validation, eliminating redundant processes and ensuring real-time data exchange with the LTO, we are making customs transactions faster, more secure and more transparent for our stakeholders,” Nepomuceno said.

The system is integrated with the bureau’s electronic-to-mobile platform, enabling automatic verification of payment records and administrative documents linked to vehicle imports.

Officials said users can monitor their applications through real-time status tracking and audit logs, allowing businesses and regulators to view transaction details more clearly.

The platform also expands its coverage to include replacement parts and other motor vehicle-related transactions, ensuring consistency across the entire importation process.

In addition, the system is linked to the LTO’s Land Transportation Management System, allowing automatic updates on license plate registration and related records.

“This closed-loop integration ensures accuracy, traceability and improved monitoring of motor vehicle importation transactions, addressing long-standing issues associated with manual reconciliation under the previous system,” the BOC said.