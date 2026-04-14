Bigger screens, brighter films

Samsung is expanding its Onyx cinema LED lineup with a new 14-meter screen, targeting larger premium theaters as exhibitors push for more immersive movie experiences.
The new format supports up to 4K 120Hz, delivering brighter images, deeper contrast and smoother motion compared with traditional projection systems. It can also scale up to 20 meters, allowing cinemas to adapt screen sizes without sacrificing image quality.
The move comes as theaters invest in premium large-format auditoriums to draw audiences back with experiences not easily replicated at home.
Samsung said the Onyx platform, first introduced in 2017, continues to gain traction globally, with installations expanding across Europe and the United States.