BEAUTIFUL BATTLE: Rivalry with Sinner pumps up Alcaraz

“I think the battle for No. 1 that Jannik and I are having is a very beautiful one, and I think it’s probably an extra motivation,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“The truth is that Jannik and I have a very good relationship. Obviously, it’s not super personal. We don’t go out to dinner, we don’t go eat together, but I think the relationship we have off court is very good.”

Alcaraz said the Italian was driving him on to be a better player, although he would “not miss him” this week in Barcelona.

“(He’s someone who) makes me better, who makes me aware of my weaknesses, who makes me realize what I really have to focus on in every practice and every match,” the 22-year-old seven-time Grand Slam winner said.

“I try to push myself every day, and that’s why it’s really nice to have him as a reference point and to see him achieving everything he’s achieving.”

Alcaraz said he was happy to see Sinner taking “giant steps forward” on clay and that they were very even on every surface.