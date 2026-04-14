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AuroraPH increases digital access in last-mile schools

AuroraPH increases digital access in last-mile schools
PHOTO courtesy of DepEd Philippines﻿/FB
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Aboitiz-led education initiative AuroraPH is strengthening digital access and learning environments in underserved schools by providing connectivity, facilities, and learning resources for Filipino students nationwide.

AuroraPH focuses on advancing digital transformation in “last-mile schools” identified by the Department of Education, aiming to equip learners with tools and opportunities to become future-ready.

AuroraPH increases digital access in last-mile schools
AuroraPH brings power, internet to remote CDO communities

The program is implemented in partnership with Huawei, Starlink and GivePower, with support from various Aboitiz Group business units.

AuroraPH enhances access to reliable internet connectivity and clean energy by installing solar panels and battery storage systems, helping power classrooms in remote areas. It also integrates digital tools into teaching practices to improve learning outcomes and create more technology-enabled environments for both students and educators.

To date, the initiative has implemented 144 projects nationwide, built or repaired 209 classrooms, and donated 105 computers and tablets to beneficiary schools.

The program underscores ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide in education and expand access to quality learning resources across the country.

AuroraPH education program Philippines
Aboitiz digital learning initiative
last-mile schools connectivity

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