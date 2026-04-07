Anthropic hits $30B run rate

Anthropic has hit a $30-billion annualized revenue run rate, tripling from $9 billion at the end of 2025, as demand for its Claude AI services accelerates, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The company said enterprise adoption is driving growth, with more than 1,000 customers now spending over $1 million annually — a figure that has doubled in recent months. To sustain the surge, Anthropic is deepening partnerships with Broadcom and Google to secure the computing power needed for large-scale AI deployment.

The collaboration includes long-term chip supply agreements and access to massive computing capacity, positioning Anthropic to compete in an increasingly resource-intensive AI race. However, the company also faces regulatory headwinds, including a dispute with the US government over security concerns that could affect enterprise confidence and future revenue.