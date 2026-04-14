AMLC appoints new executive director

During the transition, Arnold Kabanlit served as officer-in-charge to ensure leadership continuity.

Freeze orders

Buenaventura’s appointment comes amid ongoing large-scale AMLC investigations into alleged anomalies in flood control projects. Over the past six months, the agency has secured freeze orders covering P27.8 billion in assets linked to the controversy and filed civil forfeiture cases against individuals and entities under investigation.

Likewise, the courts have issued provisional preservation orders to protect these assets pending final rulings.

Complex financial trails

The AMLC noted that the cases involve complex financial trails, requiring analysis of interconnected accounts and extensive transaction records to establish links and ensure evidence holds up in court.

Before his appointment, Buenaventura served as acting deputy director of the AMLC Secretariat’s Commitments and Policy Group, contributing to the country’s successful FATF compliance.

He also worked at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as acting legal officer IV and at the Office of the Solicitor General as associate solicitor III. In the private sector, he held a fintech role focused on AML compliance and policy.